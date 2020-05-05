Bihar Board will restart the evaluation process for the 10th board examination from May 6th, reports Times of India. Anand Kishor, chairman of the board, informed the outlet that all COVID-19 precautions will be taken at the evaluation centre. The result is expected to be coming out in mid-May for the 10th class.

As reported earlier, the board had conducted the exam in the month of February and March and it had managed to finish 75% of the evaluation work before the imposition of COVID-19 pandemic lockdown.

The chairman told TOI, that protocol for COVID-19 pandemic have been issued. All the necessary personnel will be provided with hand sanitiser, masks, soaps and gloves during the duty hours. Physical distancing of at least 2 metres will be maintained as a safety precaution.

The chairman also said that it is difficult to comment on when the result will be declared; however, all necessary steps are being taken to make sure that the result comes out in the month of May itself.

BSEB announced the 12th class result a few days ago in which the students managed to score a pass percentage of 80.4%. This was slightly better than 2019 when the students had managed 79.6%.