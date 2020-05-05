Human Resource Department Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal is expected to announce the tentative dates of JEE Main 2020 examination and NEET UG 2020 examination today, May 5th. The announcement will be made during a webinar that the minister will be organising with students to address their grievances and concerns due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the resultant lockdown.

The Minister on April 29th had announced a second webinar with students on Twitter and Facebook in which he will address students’ concerns and questions to official HRD Minister handle along with the hashtag #EducationMinisterGoesLive. The first such webinar was conducted in April with parents.

A senior ministry official had informed over the weekend that fresh dates for the JEE Main 2020 and NEET UG 2020 during his interaction with the students online. He added that announcement of the dates will put an end to uncertainty for the aspirants.

The second phase of the JEE Main 2020 was scheduled to be conducted in the month of April and NEET UG was scheduled for May 3rd which were later tentatively postponed for May last week due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the resultant lockdown.

In the first webinar, the HRD minister had assured that the evaluation process for board exams will start soon for all central and state boards. Regarding the pending exams, the minister assured that only important exams will be conducted and the remaining subjects will be evaluated based on internal assessments.