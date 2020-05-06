Maharashtra 10th and 12th exam results are expected to be declared before June 10th, according to NDTV. The following information was revealed after the Maharashtra government announced that it is going to allow the movement of teachers, officials and evaluators amidst the COVID-91 lockdown, the report adds.

Earlier, the Maharashtra education board had decided to cancel the pending SSC and HSC examination as it was impossible for the state to conduct the remaining exams amidst the pandemic situation. The students will be evaluated based on the exams already conducted by the board.

The subject of Geography and Work Experience was scheduled to be conducted on March 23rd for the SSC but now it stands cancelled. The state had also announced that the exams for class 9th and 11th will also be cancelled and students will be promoted based on the marks received in the first term,

Maharashtra is the worst affected state in terms of the COVID-19 situation in the country. The state has registered more than 15,500 cases with a death toll crossing the 600 mark on Tuesday. Mumbai alone has registered more than 9900 cases followed by Pune with 2000 plus cases and Thane with 1400 plus cases.