Andhra Pradesh State Council for Higher Education (AP SCHE) has released the examination dates for various Common Entrance Examinations today, according to Times of India. All the common entrance exams were postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the resultant lockdown.

According to the report, the exams will be conducted in the last week of July and the first week of August. Primarily, the EAMCET 2020 examination will be conducted from July 27th to July 31st, and ECET exam on July 24th and PGECET from August 2nd to August 4th.

Details of the exams can be accessed in the table below:

AP SCHE 2020 Exam Dates Name of the Exam Date of Exam AP ECET July 24th, 2020 AP ICET July 25th, 2020 AP EAMCET July 27th to July 31st, 2020 AP PGECET August 2nd to August 8th, 2020 AP EDCET August 5th, 2020 AP LAWCET August 6th, 2020 AP PECET August 7th to August 9th, 2020

Earlier, the Council had extended the application period without the late fees until May 20th for all the exams. Candidates can still apply to appear for the exams.