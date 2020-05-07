Goa Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (GBSHSE) will be conducting the class 10th and class 12th board exams for the pending subjects soon after the current phase of lockdown is lifted, according to several reports.

The HSSC or 12th class exam will be conducted from May 20th to May 22nd for two pending subjects and the 10th (SSC) exams will be conducted from May 21st,

The state has remained free of any new COVID-19 cases for more than couple of weeks and thus falls under the Green zone. The government has given a go-ahead for the board to conduct the examination.

The timetable for the exams is expected to be released soon. The exams had to be put on hold due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the resultant lockdown.

Goa reported a total number of 7 cases of COVID-19 and all of them have recovered. There are now active cases in the state and the entire state has been classified as a green zone.