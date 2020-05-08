Abdul Kalam Technical University Uttar Pradesh, Lucknow has revealed the UPSEE 2020 exam date. The exam now will be conducted on August 2nd, 2020.

Furthermore, the deadline to submit applications has been extended until May 15th and the application correction can be done at the official website, upsee.nic.in, until May 18th.

This is the second extension given for application deadline which was before until April 6th and the last day to submit corrections was April 9th, 2020. The UPSEE 2020 was scheduled to be conducted on May 10th.

Earlier, the notification had said that the new dates for the exam will be announced soon at the official website, upsee.nic.in and now that has been announced.

The entrance test conducted every year for admissions to the first year of Bachelor’s and Master’s degree in BTech/ BArch/ BDes/ BPharm/ BHMCT/ BFAD/ BFA/ MBA/ MBA(Integrated) / MCA/ MCA (Integrated). There is provision for lateral entry to 2nd Year of BTech/ BPharm/ MCA as well via this test conducted for all the colleges and universities in the state of Uttar Pradesh.

The state of Uttar Pradesh has registered more than 3000 cases of COVID-19 until Thursday with 62 patient deaths. All India toll crossed the 56,000 mark yesterday with more than 1890 deaths reported.