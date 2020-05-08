Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is expected to come up with a working plan soon to conduct the pending 10th and 12th board exams, according to a report on NDTV. The report states that the HRD Minister is likely to make an announcement regarding the same this week.

The information came in after an official from the board revealed that CBSE is working on modalities of conducting the pending examinations in CBSE schools in foreign countries. The board is considering conducting exams in countries where the COVID-19 situation is under control. The final decision regarding the same will be announced in the near future.

Earlier the Board had decided to not conduct the pending exams in the foreign countries; however, a lot of representations were made regarding the future of these students and thus a decision on this will be taken soon, adds the NDTV report.

The CBSE had to postpone all the exams scheduled to be conducted after March 18th due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the resultant lockdown. A total number of 41 subjects are yet to be conducted for the class 10th and class 12th board exam.

The board has already decided to conduct exams for only 29 remaining important subjects. All the remaining exams for class 10th have been cancelled except for students from Northeast Delhi where few of the exams in February had to be postponed due to the violence that the area witnessed.