Delhi University has formed a working group to study the feasibility of conducting the annual and semester exams online and the preparedness of various colleges under the university to conduct the exams, informs Indian Express.

This is based on the latest statement coming out of the university. The working group will be headed by the dean of examination and is expected to submit its report in the near future.

The working group was formed in a meeting of deans in which allegedly a discussion on conducting the exams orally was considered, added the report.

The university has already opened it examination forms online in which around 1.5 lakh students had registered until the end of April and the process will go on until May 15th. The university will declare the date of examination in the future.

UGC had released it recommendations for future course of action that universities can take in which it had recommended colleges and universities to conduct the exam in the month of July and to start the academic calendar/admission process in the month of August.