Indian Railways in a bid to resume its services will be running 15 special trains from/to New Delhi starting tomorrow, May 12th, 2020. All these trains will be connecting 15 major cities to New Delhi including Howrah, Mumbai, Chennai, Bengaluru among others. The booking process will begin from 4.00 pm today, May 11th.

The bookings for all these special trains can be only be done via the IRCTC mobile application or IRCTC website. Railways or IRCTC agents are not allowed to accept any bookings for these services.

The trains will be fully air-conditioned and Railways will be charging usual AC fares for these trains. All passengers must go through a COVID-19 screening process before and only asymptomatic passengers will be allowed to board the trains. Usage of facemask is mandatory.

The trains will have limited halts with stoppages only at stations as indicated in the table below.

Here is the list of special trains with stoppages, as reported by NDTV:

List of Trains Leaving to/from New Delhi

Destination Frequency Stoppages Commencement Date
Howrah to New Delhi Daily Dhanbad Jn,
Gaya Jn,
Pdt. Deendayal Upadhyaya Jn,
Prayagraj Jn,
Kanpur Central  		May 12th, 2020
New Delhi to Howrah Daily Dhanbad Jn,
Gaya Jn,
Pdt. Deendayal Upadhyaya Jn,
Prayagraj Jn,
Kanpur Central  		May 13th, 2020
Rajendra Nagar to New Delhi Daily Patna Jn,
Pdt. Deendayal Upadhyaya Jn,
Prayagraj Jn,
Kanpur Central 		May 12th, 2020
New Delhi to Rajendra Nagar Daily Patna Jn,
Pdt. Deendayal Upadhyaya Jn,
Prayagraj Jn,
Kanpur Central 		May 13th, 2020
Dibrugarh to New Delhi Daily Dimapur,
Guwahati,
New Bongaigaon,
New Jalpaiguri,
Katihar Jn,
Barauni Jn,
Danapur,
Pdt. Deendayal Upadhyaya Jn,
Prayagraj Jn,
Kanpur Central
 May 14th, 2020
New Delhi to Dibrugarh Daily Dimapur,
Guwahati,
New Bongaigaon,
New Jalpaiguri,
Katihar Jn,
Barauni Jn,
Danapur,
Pdt. Deendayal Upadhyaya Jn,
Prayagraj Jn,
Kanpur Central 		May 12th, 2020
New Delhi to Jammu Tawi Daily Ludhiana
 May 12th, 2020
Jammu Tawi to New Delhi Daily Ludhiana May 13th, 2020
Bengaluru to New Delhi Daily Anantpur
Guntakal Jn
Secunderabad
Nagpur
Bhopal Jn
Jhansi
 May 12th, 2020
Bengaluru to New Delhi Daily Anantpur
Guntakal Jn
Secunderabad
Nagpur
Bhopal Jn
Jhansi 		May 14th, 2020
Thiruvananthapuram to New Delhi Daily Ernakulam Jn
Kozhikode
Mangalore
Madgaon
Panvel
Vadodara
Kota 		May 15th, 2020
New Delhi to Thiruvananthapuram Daily Ernakulam Jn
Kozhikode
Mangalore
Madgaon
Panvel
Vadodara
Kota 		May 13th, 2020
Chennai Central to New Delhi Friday and Sunday Vijayawada
Warangal
Nagpur
Bhopal
Jhansi
Agra 		May 15th, 2020
New Delhi to Chennai Central Wednesday and Friday Vijayawada
Warangal
Nagpur
Bhopal
Jhansi
Agra 		May 13th, 2020
Bilaspur to New Delhi Monday and Thursday Raipur Jn
Nagpur
Bhopal
Jhansi 		May 14th, 2020
New Delhi to Bilaspur Tuesday and Saturday Raipur Jn
Nagpur
Bhopal
Jhansi 		May 12th, 2020
Ranchi to New Delhi Thursday and Sunday Pt Deendayal Upadhyaya Jn
Kanpur Central 		May 14th, 2020
New Delhi to Ranchi Wednesday and Saturday Pt Deendayal Upadhyaya Jn
Kanpur Central 		May 13th, 2020
Mumbai Central to New Delhi Daily Vadodara
Ratlam
Kota 		May 12th, 2020
New Delhi to Mumbai Central Daily Vadodara
Ratlam
Kota 		May 13th, 2020
Ahmedabad to New Delhi Daily Palanpur
Abu Road
Jaipur
Gurgaon
 May 12th, 2020
New Delhi to Ahmedabad Daily Palanpur
Abu Road
Jaipur
Gurgaon 		May 13th, 2020
Agartala to New Delhi Monday Badarpur Jn
Guwahati
New Jalpaiguri
Katihar Jn
Barauni Jn
Patliputra
Pt. Deendayal Upadhyaya Jn
Kanpur Central  		May 18th, 2020
New Delhi to Agartala Wednesday Badarpur Jn
Guwahati
New Jalpaiguri
Katihar Jn
Barauni Jn
Patliputra
Pt. Deendayal Upadhyaya Jn
Kanpur Central  		May 20th, 2020
Bhubneshwar to New Delhi Daily Hijli (Kharagpur)
Muri
Bokaro Steel City
Gaya
Pt. Deendayal Upadhyaya JN
Kanpur Central
 May 13th, 2020
New Delhi to Bhubneshwar Daily Hijli (Kharagpur)
Muri
Bokaro Steel City
Gaya
Pt. Deendayal Upadhyaya JN
Kanpur Central 		May 14th, 2020
New Delhi to Madgaon Friday and Saturday Ratnagiri
Panvel
Vadodara Jn
Kota Jn 		May 15th, 2020
Madgaon to New Delhi Monday and Sunday Ratnagiri
Panvel
Vadodara Jn
Kota Jn 		May 17th, 2020
Secunderabad to New Delhi Wednesday Nagpur
Bhopal
Jhansi 		May 20th, 2020
New Delhi to Secunderabad Sunday Nagpur
Bhopal
Jhansi 		May 17th, 2020

Passengers with valid tickets will be allowed to enter the respective railway stations after which a screening of passengers will be done before boarding of the train. The exact time schedule of these special trains has not been published yet and one can get information about the same during the booking process.

It should be noted that all these trains are different from the Shramik Express which are run for migrant daily wage workers. Indian Railways has already run more than 300 such trains ferrying more than 1.5 lakh workers, according to reports.