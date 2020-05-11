Indian Railways in a bid to resume its services will be running 15 special trains from/to New Delhi starting tomorrow, May 12th, 2020. All these trains will be connecting 15 major cities to New Delhi including Howrah, Mumbai, Chennai, Bengaluru among others. The booking process will begin from 4.00 pm today, May 11th.

The bookings for all these special trains can be only be done via the IRCTC mobile application or IRCTC website. Railways or IRCTC agents are not allowed to accept any bookings for these services.

The trains will be fully air-conditioned and Railways will be charging usual AC fares for these trains. All passengers must go through a COVID-19 screening process before and only asymptomatic passengers will be allowed to board the trains. Usage of facemask is mandatory.

The trains will have limited halts with stoppages only at stations as indicated in the table below.

Here is the list of special trains with stoppages, as reported by NDTV:

List of Trains Leaving to/from New Delhi Destination Frequency Stoppages Commencement Date Howrah to New Delhi Daily Dhanbad Jn,

Gaya Jn,

Pdt. Deendayal Upadhyaya Jn,

Prayagraj Jn,

Kanpur Central May 12th, 2020 New Delhi to Howrah Daily Dhanbad Jn,

Gaya Jn,

Pdt. Deendayal Upadhyaya Jn,

Prayagraj Jn,

Kanpur Central May 13th, 2020 Rajendra Nagar to New Delhi Daily Patna Jn,

Pdt. Deendayal Upadhyaya Jn,

Prayagraj Jn,

Kanpur Central May 12th, 2020 New Delhi to Rajendra Nagar Daily Patna Jn,

Pdt. Deendayal Upadhyaya Jn,

Prayagraj Jn,

Kanpur Central May 13th, 2020 Dibrugarh to New Delhi Daily Dimapur,

Guwahati,

New Bongaigaon,

New Jalpaiguri,

Katihar Jn,

Barauni Jn,

Danapur,

Pdt. Deendayal Upadhyaya Jn,

Prayagraj Jn,

Kanpur Central

May 14th, 2020 New Delhi to Dibrugarh Daily Dimapur,

Guwahati,

New Bongaigaon,

New Jalpaiguri,

Katihar Jn,

Barauni Jn,

Danapur,

Pdt. Deendayal Upadhyaya Jn,

Prayagraj Jn,

Kanpur Central May 12th, 2020 New Delhi to Jammu Tawi Daily Ludhiana

May 12th, 2020 Jammu Tawi to New Delhi Daily Ludhiana May 13th, 2020 Bengaluru to New Delhi Daily Anantpur

Guntakal Jn

Secunderabad

Nagpur

Bhopal Jn

Jhansi

May 12th, 2020 Bengaluru to New Delhi Daily Anantpur

Guntakal Jn

Secunderabad

Nagpur

Bhopal Jn

Jhansi May 14th, 2020 Thiruvananthapuram to New Delhi Daily Ernakulam Jn

Kozhikode

Mangalore

Madgaon

Panvel

Vadodara

Kota May 15th, 2020 New Delhi to Thiruvananthapuram Daily Ernakulam Jn

Kozhikode

Mangalore

Madgaon

Panvel

Vadodara

Kota May 13th, 2020 Chennai Central to New Delhi Friday and Sunday Vijayawada

Warangal

Nagpur

Bhopal

Jhansi

Agra May 15th, 2020 New Delhi to Chennai Central Wednesday and Friday Vijayawada

Warangal

Nagpur

Bhopal

Jhansi

Agra May 13th, 2020 Bilaspur to New Delhi Monday and Thursday Raipur Jn

Nagpur

Bhopal

Jhansi May 14th, 2020 New Delhi to Bilaspur Tuesday and Saturday Raipur Jn

Nagpur

Bhopal

Jhansi May 12th, 2020 Ranchi to New Delhi Thursday and Sunday Pt Deendayal Upadhyaya Jn

Kanpur Central May 14th, 2020 New Delhi to Ranchi Wednesday and Saturday Pt Deendayal Upadhyaya Jn

Kanpur Central May 13th, 2020 Mumbai Central to New Delhi Daily Vadodara

Ratlam

Kota May 12th, 2020 New Delhi to Mumbai Central Daily Vadodara

Ratlam

Kota May 13th, 2020 Ahmedabad to New Delhi Daily Palanpur

Abu Road

Jaipur

Gurgaon

May 12th, 2020 New Delhi to Ahmedabad Daily Palanpur

Abu Road

Jaipur

Gurgaon May 13th, 2020 Agartala to New Delhi Monday Badarpur Jn

Guwahati

New Jalpaiguri

Katihar Jn

Barauni Jn

Patliputra

Pt. Deendayal Upadhyaya Jn

Kanpur Central May 18th, 2020 New Delhi to Agartala Wednesday Badarpur Jn

Guwahati

New Jalpaiguri

Katihar Jn

Barauni Jn

Patliputra

Pt. Deendayal Upadhyaya Jn

Kanpur Central May 20th, 2020 Bhubneshwar to New Delhi Daily Hijli (Kharagpur)

Muri

Bokaro Steel City

Gaya

Pt. Deendayal Upadhyaya JN

Kanpur Central

May 13th, 2020 New Delhi to Bhubneshwar Daily Hijli (Kharagpur)

Muri

Bokaro Steel City

Gaya

Pt. Deendayal Upadhyaya JN

Kanpur Central May 14th, 2020 New Delhi to Madgaon Friday and Saturday Ratnagiri

Panvel

Vadodara Jn

Kota Jn May 15th, 2020 Madgaon to New Delhi Monday and Sunday Ratnagiri

Panvel

Vadodara Jn

Kota Jn May 17th, 2020 Secunderabad to New Delhi Wednesday Nagpur

Bhopal

Jhansi May 20th, 2020 New Delhi to Secunderabad Sunday Nagpur

Bhopal

Jhansi May 17th, 2020

Passengers with valid tickets will be allowed to enter the respective railway stations after which a screening of passengers will be done before boarding of the train. The exact time schedule of these special trains has not been published yet and one can get information about the same during the booking process.

It should be noted that all these trains are different from the Shramik Express which are run for migrant daily wage workers. Indian Railways has already run more than 300 such trains ferrying more than 1.5 lakh workers, according to reports.