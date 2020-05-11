IRCTC to run 15 special services from May 12th; get full details of destinations and stoppages
All trains will be fully air-conditioned and passengers will be charged usual fares with bookings only online via the IRCTC app or the website.
Indian Railways in a bid to resume its services will be running 15 special trains from/to New Delhi starting tomorrow, May 12th, 2020. All these trains will be connecting 15 major cities to New Delhi including Howrah, Mumbai, Chennai, Bengaluru among others. The booking process will begin from 4.00 pm today, May 11th.
The bookings for all these special trains can be only be done via the IRCTC mobile application or IRCTC website. Railways or IRCTC agents are not allowed to accept any bookings for these services.
The trains will be fully air-conditioned and Railways will be charging usual AC fares for these trains. All passengers must go through a COVID-19 screening process before and only asymptomatic passengers will be allowed to board the trains. Usage of facemask is mandatory.
The trains will have limited halts with stoppages only at stations as indicated in the table below.
Here is the list of special trains with stoppages, as reported by NDTV:
List of Trains Leaving to/from New Delhi
|Destination
|Frequency
|Stoppages
|Commencement Date
|Howrah to New Delhi
|Daily
| Dhanbad Jn,
Gaya Jn,
Pdt. Deendayal Upadhyaya Jn,
Prayagraj Jn,
Kanpur Central
|May 12th, 2020
|New Delhi to Howrah
|Daily
| Dhanbad Jn,
Gaya Jn,
Pdt. Deendayal Upadhyaya Jn,
Prayagraj Jn,
Kanpur Central
|May 13th, 2020
|Rajendra Nagar to New Delhi
|Daily
| Patna Jn,
Pdt. Deendayal Upadhyaya Jn,
Prayagraj Jn,
Kanpur Central
|May 12th, 2020
|New Delhi to Rajendra Nagar
|Daily
| Patna Jn,
Pdt. Deendayal Upadhyaya Jn,
Prayagraj Jn,
Kanpur Central
|May 13th, 2020
|Dibrugarh to New Delhi
|Daily
| Dimapur,
Guwahati,
New Bongaigaon,
New Jalpaiguri,
Katihar Jn,
Barauni Jn,
Danapur,
Pdt. Deendayal Upadhyaya Jn,
Prayagraj Jn,
Kanpur Central
|May 14th, 2020
|New Delhi to Dibrugarh
|Daily
| Dimapur,
Guwahati,
New Bongaigaon,
New Jalpaiguri,
Katihar Jn,
Barauni Jn,
Danapur,
Pdt. Deendayal Upadhyaya Jn,
Prayagraj Jn,
Kanpur Central
|May 12th, 2020
|New Delhi to Jammu Tawi
|Daily
| Ludhiana
|May 12th, 2020
|Jammu Tawi to New Delhi
|Daily
|Ludhiana
|May 13th, 2020
|Bengaluru to New Delhi
|Daily
| Anantpur
Guntakal Jn
Secunderabad
Nagpur
Bhopal Jn
Jhansi
|May 12th, 2020
|Bengaluru to New Delhi
|Daily
| Anantpur
Guntakal Jn
Secunderabad
Nagpur
Bhopal Jn
Jhansi
|May 14th, 2020
|Thiruvananthapuram to New Delhi
|Daily
| Ernakulam Jn
Kozhikode
Mangalore
Madgaon
Panvel
Vadodara
Kota
|May 15th, 2020
|New Delhi to Thiruvananthapuram
|Daily
| Ernakulam Jn
Kozhikode
Mangalore
Madgaon
Panvel
Vadodara
Kota
|May 13th, 2020
|Chennai Central to New Delhi
|Friday and Sunday
| Vijayawada
Warangal
Nagpur
Bhopal
Jhansi
Agra
|May 15th, 2020
|New Delhi to Chennai Central
|Wednesday and Friday
| Vijayawada
Warangal
Nagpur
Bhopal
Jhansi
Agra
|May 13th, 2020
|Bilaspur to New Delhi
|Monday and Thursday
| Raipur Jn
Nagpur
Bhopal
Jhansi
|May 14th, 2020
|New Delhi to Bilaspur
|Tuesday and Saturday
| Raipur Jn
Nagpur
Bhopal
Jhansi
|May 12th, 2020
|Ranchi to New Delhi
|Thursday and Sunday
| Pt Deendayal Upadhyaya Jn
Kanpur Central
|May 14th, 2020
|New Delhi to Ranchi
|Wednesday and Saturday
| Pt Deendayal Upadhyaya Jn
Kanpur Central
|May 13th, 2020
|Mumbai Central to New Delhi
|Daily
| Vadodara
Ratlam
Kota
|May 12th, 2020
|New Delhi to Mumbai Central
|Daily
| Vadodara
Ratlam
Kota
|May 13th, 2020
|Ahmedabad to New Delhi
|Daily
| Palanpur
Abu Road
Jaipur
Gurgaon
|May 12th, 2020
|New Delhi to Ahmedabad
|Daily
| Palanpur
Abu Road
Jaipur
Gurgaon
|May 13th, 2020
|Agartala to New Delhi
|Monday
| Badarpur Jn
Guwahati
New Jalpaiguri
Katihar Jn
Barauni Jn
Patliputra
Pt. Deendayal Upadhyaya Jn
Kanpur Central
|May 18th, 2020
|New Delhi to Agartala
|Wednesday
| Badarpur Jn
Guwahati
New Jalpaiguri
Katihar Jn
Barauni Jn
Patliputra
Pt. Deendayal Upadhyaya Jn
Kanpur Central
|May 20th, 2020
|Bhubneshwar to New Delhi
|Daily
| Hijli (Kharagpur)
Muri
Bokaro Steel City
Gaya
Pt. Deendayal Upadhyaya JN
Kanpur Central
|May 13th, 2020
|New Delhi to Bhubneshwar
|Daily
| Hijli (Kharagpur)
Muri
Bokaro Steel City
Gaya
Pt. Deendayal Upadhyaya JN
Kanpur Central
|May 14th, 2020
|New Delhi to Madgaon
|Friday and Saturday
| Ratnagiri
Panvel
Vadodara Jn
Kota Jn
|May 15th, 2020
|Madgaon to New Delhi
|Monday and Sunday
| Ratnagiri
Panvel
Vadodara Jn
Kota Jn
|May 17th, 2020
|Secunderabad to New Delhi
|Wednesday
| Nagpur
Bhopal
Jhansi
|May 20th, 2020
|New Delhi to Secunderabad
|Sunday
| Nagpur
Bhopal
Jhansi
|May 17th, 2020
Passengers with valid tickets will be allowed to enter the respective railway stations after which a screening of passengers will be done before boarding of the train. The exact time schedule of these special trains has not been published yet and one can get information about the same during the booking process.
It should be noted that all these trains are different from the Shramik Express which are run for migrant daily wage workers. Indian Railways has already run more than 300 such trains ferrying more than 1.5 lakh workers, according to reports.