Calcutta University announced it will hold the final semester exams for undergraduate and postgraduate students one month after it reopens. A notice was released about the same on the University’s official website, www.caluniv.ac.in.

The University also mentioned that all its affiliated colleges will have to sanitize their premises within 10 days after lifting the national lockdown. The India-wide lockdown due to the coronavirus pandemic is stated to end on May 18, 2020.

According to the revised academic calendar the UGC released, Universities have to finish the even semester for the 2019-20 session on May 31. For exams, the UGC proposed July 1 to July 15 for Terminal semester/year exams and July 16 to July 31 for Intermediate semester/ year exams.

The UGC also suggested that new sessions for second and third-year students have to start from August 1, and for newly admitted first-year students it must start on September 1, reports NDTV.

West Bengal Education Minister Partha Chatterjee on Saturday held a meeting with the vice-chancellors of all the state universities and said that the academic calendar will be carried out within a month after the lockdown was lifted. This also included the exams to be held.

Chatterjee also said that the UGC guidelines reflected the recommendations made by the West Bengal government on topics such as conducting terminal exams after the lockdown was lifted.