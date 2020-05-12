Board of Secondary Education, Odisha, will begin the 10th board exam or matric exam evaluation process from May 20th, according to NDTV. The report adds that State Education Minister Samir Ranjan Dash said that the Matric exam result can be expected in the month of July 2020.

The board has set up 60 evaluation centres for answer sheet correction purpose and all COVID-19 precautions will be followed at these centres. The board has also appointed around 6000 extra evaluators this year to expedite the process, says the NDTV report.

The board had conducted the 2020 Class 10th exam in the state from February 19th to March 2nd. The evaluation process had started on March 18th but had to be put on hold due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the lockdown.

In 2019, BSE Odisha had declared the 10th result on May 20th. The pass percentage was at 70.78 percent which was a substantial drop from 2018 when the pass percentage was at 76.28 percent.

The state has recorded a total number of 414 cases of COVID-19 and a total number of 3 deaths. The total number of COVID-19 cases crossed the 70,000 mark on Monday with the death toll crossing the 2,250 figure.