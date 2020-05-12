Tamil Nadu School Education Minister KA Sengottaiyan released the SSLC or class 10th board exam timetable today, according to Times of India. The exam will be conducted from June 1st and will go on until June 12th, 2020.

The exam for the Class 12th for students who were absent due to the COVID-19 pandemic will be conducted from June 4th and exams for class 11th will be conducted on June 2nd, 2020, added the minister.

The SSLC 2020 timetable for the state is as follows:

TN SSLC Timetable Date Subject June 1st, 2020 Language June 3rd, 2020 English June 5th, 2020 Maths June 6th, 2020 Optional Language June 8th, 2020 Science June 10th, 2020 Social Science June 12th, 2020 Vocational

The state had scheduled to conduct the SSLC examination from March 27th to April 13th, but the exam had to be postponed due to the lockdown placed for COVID-19 pandemic. The evaluation work for students who had appeared for the class 12th exam will begin from May 27th, adds the TOI report.