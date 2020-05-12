Bihar Technical Service Commission (BSTC) has declared the result for the 2019 Specialist Medical Medical Officer recruitment. The result can be accessed by all the candidates at BTSC’s official website, pariksha.nic.in.

The BTSC had released the advertisement for the specialist medical officer recruitment on June 3rd, 2019 and the final decision of shortlisted candidates after the counseling process was taken in the month of April 2020.

Here are the direct links for BTSC 2019 Specialist Medical Officer recruitment result:

Along with the result, the cut-off marks has also been released. The document verification for all the successful candidates will be done in the near future, details of which will be released in due course.