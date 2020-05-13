Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) chairman Anand Kishore said that the Bihar Matric or 10th class board exam result will be declared in the month of May itself, according to Indianexpress.com. The chairman stated that the evaluation process will be completed next week and the result will follow soon.

The chairman said that the evaluation work will be done in around 10 to 15 days and the result will be coming towards May end. In case the process is delayed due to the COVID-19 lockdown, the result will be declared in the first week of June.

Once the result is declared, it can be accessed at the official websites biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in, onlinebseb.in, bsebresult.online, and bsebonline.org.

BSEB has already declared class 12th or Intermediate board exam result on March 24th. The students scored a pass percentage of 80.44%. The mark sheet for both the classes will be issued in the month of August, said the chairman.

The evaluation process for the Matric exam had to be postponed in the month of March due to the COVID-19 lockdown at which point around 75% of the answer sheet evaluation had been completed. The evaluation process was restarted last week.