Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said that the Kerala Engineering, Architecture, and Medical (KEAM) Entrance exam 2020 will be conducted on July 16th, according to Times of India. The exam will be conducted in two sessions, added the report.

KEAM exam was scheduled to be conducted on April 21st and April 22nd but had to be postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the resultant lockdown throughout the country.

Kerala Commission of Entrance Examination (CEE) will release additional details regarding the KEAM 2020 examination in the near future. KEAM exam is conducted for admissions in undergraduate courses offered in the state for Engineering, Architecture, and Paramedics.

Kerala has registered 525 cases of COVID-19 cases with a total number of 4 deaths. The total number of countrywide COVID-19 cases crossed the 74,000 mark and the total number of deaths crossed the 2400 mark.