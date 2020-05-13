Uttar Pradesh 2018 Assistant Teacher recruitment examination result was declared yesterday, May 12th, and now the link to check the result has been activated. All the candidates can check the result at the official website. atrexam.upsdc.gov.in.

As reported yesterday, the result of the exam was declared on May 13th. Various reports had suggested that 146,060 candidates had been declared as having passed the exam. Now, candidates can check individual marks at the official website

Here is the direct link to check the UP ATR exam result.

The exam was conducted in February 2019 but the release of the final answer keys was delayed because of the controversy regarding the cut-off marks.

Chief Minister of UP Adityanath had instructed the officials to release the result within a week’s time. The cut-off mark was set at 65% for general category and 60% for reserved category candidates after an order from Allahabad High Court, and now the result has been released.

How to check UP Assistant Teacher 2018 result: