Mizoram Board of School Education (MBSE) has declared the High School Leaving Certificate or 10th class result today, May 13th, 2020 at around 1.00 pm. All the students can check the result at the official website, mbse.edu.in or at indiaresults.com.

The details regarding the pass percentage has not been revealed yet and is expected to be made public within the next few days. Meanwhile, students can check their individual scores at the official websites.

Here is the direct link to check the MBSE HSLC 2020 result.

Mizoram Board of School Education or MBSE had conducted the 10th class or HSLC examination from February 17th to March 3rd, according to Times of India. The evaluation process was delayed due to the COVID-19 lockdown but now the result has been released.

How to check the MBSE HSLC 2020 result:

Visit the MBSE official website. Click on the link to check the HSLC 2020 result under the ‘Notification’ section. Enter the Roll Number and Registration Number (without year) and click on ‘Find Results’. The result will be displayed which can be printed out if needed.

In 2019, the board had declared the HSLC result on May 2nd. In that year, the bard had conducted the HSLC 2019 examination from February 28th to March 15th, 2019. The practical examinations for HSLC were conducted from March 18th to March 22nd, 2019.