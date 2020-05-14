Kerala Public Examination Board and Kerala Directorate of Higher Secondary Education (DHSE) have released timetable for the pending exams for the 2020 SSLC and Plus Two board examinations on Wednesday, according to NDTV. The exams for the pending subjects will be conducted from May 26th to May 30th, 2020.

The schedule states that exams for all the classes will begin on May 26th. The SSLC exam will be completed on May 28th whereas for Plus One and Plus Two the exam will go on until May 30th, 2020. NDTV adds the VHSE exams will begin from May 21st, 2020.

The exams were originally scheduled to be conducted in the month of March but had to be postponed due to the spread of COVID-19 pandemic and the resultant lockdown. Last week the CM of the state had said that the exams will be conducted in the month of May itself.

Here is the detailed timetable for Kerala SSLC, Plus One and Plus Two exams as informed by NDTV.