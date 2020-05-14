Osmania University will hold undergraduate examinations in the second week of June, according to NDTV. The sources revealed to the outlet that the University Examination branch will issue the details of the semester examinations in next few days.

The report said that the undergraduate exams will begin in June second week and will end in July. Morever the report said that the PG courses exam will most likely be conducted in the month of July.

The sources also said that the University might conduct the examinations on Sundays as well to make up for the lost time due to the COVID-19 lockdown. The final schedule for the examination will be subject to government’s decision on lockdown.

Osmania University’s Facebook page quoted OU Controller of examinations, Dr Sriram Venkatesh, that the exams for undergraduate courses will be held in the second week of June, and the PG examinations will commence in July after the UG examinations.

The University will keep in mind all the COVID-19 precautions while conducting the exam including the physical distance policy for students. The University will consider increasing the number of centres to ensure physical distancing practices in exam halls.

The University has already declared its summer vacations from May 11 to June 7. NDTV reports says the summer vacation is applicable to PG programmes such as MA, M.Sc., M.Com., MSW, MCJ, M.Lib.Sc., M.P.Ed., MBA etc.