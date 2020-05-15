Karnataka Secondary Education Examination Board (KSEEB) is likely to announce the SSLC examination schedule on May 16th, 2020, according to Times of India. The exams were initially scheduled to be conducted from March 27 to April 9 but were postponed due to the COVID-19 lockdown.

Earlier in the week Karnataka Examination Authority had announced the CET exam date. The CET exam will be conducted on July 30th and July 31st.

Talking to TOI, Minister of Primary and Secondary Education, S Suresh Kumar, said that a meeting of officials of department of public instruction is scheduled to be conducted on May 16th.

The officials plan on discussing the problems of conducting exams amidst pandemic and taking care of the best interest of the students while finalising the schedule.

The Minister hinted that students might be allowed to appear from the district where they presently are rather than asking them to travel as mobility is a major issue during the lockdown. The minister also said the issue of students who need to cross state borders will also be discussed.