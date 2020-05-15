West Bengal Police Recruitment Board has declared the 2019 Constable recruitment final written exam result on May 14th, 2020. All the candidates who had appeared for the exam can check the result at the official website, wbpolice.gov.in.

The result notification released along with the result said that all the successful candidates are now eligible to appear for the interview round. The details of the interview round will be released at the official website in the future.

Here is the direct link to check the WB Police Constable recruitment result.

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 8,419 male constable vacancies and the notification was released in February 2019. The application process was conducted from February 4th to March 5th, 2019.

How to check WB Police 2019 Constable recruitment result: