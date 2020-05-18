Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will be announcing the date sheet for the 10th and 12th board exams today, May 18. The date sheet was scheduled to be released on Saturday but was postponed to Monday, according to the Union HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal.

The union minister tweeted on Saturday that the board is taking into consideration some additional technical aspects and thus has decided to postpone the release of the timetable for Monday.

#CBSE is taking into consideration some additional technical aspects before finalizing the datesheets of the board exams of classses 10th and 12th, due to which, the datesheets will now be released by Monday i.e. 18-05-2020. Inconvenience caused is sincerely regretted. — Dr Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank (@DrRPNishank) May 16, 2020

To make up for the lost time, the board will be conducting the examination for only 29 subjects instead of the remaining 41 subjects. The board has decided to cancel the 10th class exam except for the students from Northeast Delhi.

CBSE had postponed all the examinations scheduled after March 18th for class 10th and 12th due to the COVID-19 lockdown. A few exams had to be cancelled in Northeast Delhi in February due to the violent protests that the region had experienced.

The minister had earlier commented that the evaluation process will be completed in 50 days and the result is expected to be declared in the month of August.

The evaluation process for the subjects already conducted is underway in more than 3000 evaluation centres. Teachers and evaluators are checking the answer sheets from their homes and evaluation centres are carrying out the process of transporting the answer sheets.