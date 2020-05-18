Gujarat Secondary And Higher Secondary Education Board (GSEB) had declared the 12th class or HSC 2020 Science stream result on Monday, May 17th,. The result can be accessed by all the students at the official website, gseb.org.

Times of India said that the students have scored a pass percentage of 71.34%. The pass percentage has dropped slightly by around 0.5 percentage points. In 2019, GSEB had declared the Science stream result for the HSC on May 9th and the pass percentage was 71.9%.

Here is the direct link to check the GSEB 2020 HSC Science stream result.

The result for the HSC Arts and Commerce stream and the 10th class is expected to be released in the month of May itself . Students are requested to keep checking the official website for the latest update regarding the same.

GSEB had restarted the evaluation process for the HSC and SSC examination answer sheets in mid-April amidst lockdown. The evaluation process was postponed due to the COVID-19 lockdown, according to Indian Express. More than 8 lakh students had appeared for the HSC exam this year.

How to check GSEB 2020 result: