The Consortium of National Law University has extended the application period for the CLAT 2020 once again. The last day to apply to appear for the CLAT exam now is July 1, 2020.

Apart from this information, the official CLAT website said that the new exam date for the CLAT will be announced before July 1. The dates will be announced at least 21 days before the scheduled date of the exam. The postponement information was released at the official website, consortiumofnlus.ac.in.

Candidates who are interested in appearing for the Common Law Admissions Test (CLAT) 2020 examination can do so at the official website, clat.ac.in and clatconsortiumofnlu.ac.in.

The postponement was done is due to the lockdown situation in the country to combat COVID19 pandemic. The exam and application dates have already been postponed twice. The exam was initially scheduled to be conducted in the month of May.

The Common Law Admission Test (CLAT) is a national level entrance exam for admissions to undergraduate (UG) and postgraduate (PG) law programmes offered by 22 National Law Universities around the country. CLAT is organized by the Consortium of National Law Universities consisting of the representative universities.