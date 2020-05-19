Bharati Airtel and Reliance Jio have been battling it out to provide relevant plans for the COVID-19 lockdown scenario. Airtel doubled its data limit for its certain prepaid plans, whereas Jio brought in Work-from-Home plans recently and have now introduced a validity period for the same.

According to India Today, Airtel has doubled its data offers in a few of its prepaid plan. For example for the Rs. 98 plan, Airtel will now offer 12 GB worth of data instead of the usual 6 GB. The plan will remain valid for 28 days. This is similar to four plans offered by Vodafone where they have doubled the data limit.

Airtel has also increased talktime duration in some of its prepaid plans. A recharge voucher for Rs. 500 is now offering a talktime worth Rs. 480 as opposed to Rs. 423.73. A voucher of Rs. 1000 now offers a talktime worth Rs. 960 instead of 847.46 and a voucher of Rs. 5000 carries a talktime of Rs. 4800 instead of Rs. 4237, adds the India Today report.

Here is the direct link to check out various Airtel Prepaid Plans.

Meanwhile, Reliance Jio which had introduced Work from Home plans last week for professionals needing more data than their plan allowed has brought in validity period for these plans. Previously, these plans’ validity period depended on the plans with which they were clubbed.

However, now Reliance Jio will give a validity period of 30 days for Work from Home Packs of Rs. 251, Rs. 201, and Rs. 151, Jio has made no changes for 4G Data Voucher plans of Rs. 101, Rs. 51, Rs, 21, and Rs. 11.

Here is the direct link to check out Jio Work from Home plans.

With the COVID-19 pandemic and the resultant lockdown, more and more professionals are looking for a reliable and high-speed 4G network to serve their work-from-home needs. Moreover, with people opting to stay at home due to the COVID-19 lockdown, the consumption of video streaming websites has also witnessed an increase and thus a demand for more suited plans.