Board of School Examination Bihar (BSEB) is likely declaring the 10th or Matric 2020 board examination result today, according to NDTV. The BSEB official revealed the plan to declare the 10th board today to the outlet.

The result, once declared, can be accessed at BSEB’s official website, biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in or bsebbihar.com and onlinebseb.in. Around 15 lakh students had participated in the 10th board exam this year from the state.

Last week sources had said that the result will be declared this week. The evaluation process for the exam had almost been completed at that time.

BSEB had conducted the 10th and 12th board exams in the month of February. The board already has declared the 12th board exam result on March 24th and students have managed to score the pass percentage of 80.44%. The mark sheet for both the classes will be released in the month of August.

The board had plans to declare the result in the month of April; however, due to the COVID-19 outbreak and the resultant lockdown, the evaluation process for class 10th answer sheets had to be postponed. The correction process was restarted in the month of May.

How to check BSEB 10th result: