West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education (WBCHSE) will be conducting the Class 12th exam for the remaining subjects in the month of June and July, reports NDTV. The State Education Minister Partha Chatterjee said the examinations for remaining 12 subjects will be held on June 29, July 2 and July 6, adds the report.

The detailed timetable for the 12th exam will be issued at a later date. The exam which was scheduled to be conducted in the month of March had to be postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the lockdown to contain its spread. All the exams scheduled after March 23 were postponed.

NDTV reports that the minister said that more than 2 lakh students will appear for the exam each day. The state has shortlisted 2500 exam centres and each centre will have no more than 80-10 students to maintain proper social distancing. Students will be provided with public transportation to reach the centres.

The subjects that were postponed in March include Physics, Nutrition, Education, Accountancy, Chemistry, Economics, Journalism, Sanskrit, Persian, Arabic, French, Statistics, Geography, Costing and Taxation, Home Management, and Family Resource Management.

The state had concluded the Madhyamik exams before the lockdown was implemented and the evaluation process is ongoing for the same. The 11th class exam has been cancelled and all students have been promoted to the next class.