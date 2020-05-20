Union HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal announced that students can appear in the schools they are enrolled for the CBSE exams scheduled to be conducted in July. The decision was taken so that students do not have to travel far to appear for the exams, reports NDTV.

The minister said the decision was taken to make sure students do no have to travel much. This is a departure from the usual board practice of not allowing students to appear from the schools they are enrolled in for board exams.

The minister also said that the evaluation process for the exams already conducted is underway and the result is most likely to be announced in the month of July. The pending exam evaluation will begin soon after the exams are over and the result can be announced sooner than expected.

The minister also said that strict COVID-19 protocols will be followed during the exams where schools are supposed to follow cleanliness and physical distancing practices. The students are required to bring a bottle of hand sanitiser during the exam and are supposed to cover their mouth of nose.

CBSE had released the date sheet for the 10th and 12th board exam for the remaining subjects on May 18 The exam, as had been notified before, will be conducted from July 1 to July 15, 2020.

CBSE had postponed all the examinations scheduled after March 18th for class 10th and 12th due to the COVID-19 lockdown. To make up for the lost time, the board had announced that it will be conducting examinations for 29 subjects instead of the remaining 41 subjects.