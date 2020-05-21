Indian Railways will begin 100 pairs of special trains from June 1 and bookings for these trains will be beginning from today, May 21 at 10.00 am. The list of trains includes both air-conditioned and non-air-conditioned trains.

The bookings for these special trains can only be done via IRCTC app or the IRCTC official website. No counter booking or booking via IRCTC or Railways agents will be allowed.

The latest round of special trains is part of Indian Railways’ efforts toward graded restoration of train services, informs PIB. The Bureau also said that Shramik Trains will continue to run in big numbers to help move migrants.

Here is the list of trains scheduled to run from June 1, 2020

List of Trains to run from June 1 (Image 1)

List of Trains to run from June 1 (Image 2)

The Press Information Bureau also listed the rules around booking these special trains and things that passengers need to be aware of. The rules are as follows:

The trains will not have any unreserved coaches.

No special fares shall be charged for these trains and usual fares will be applicable. For General Coaches, Second Seating (2S) fares will be applicable.

Tickets can only be booked via IRCTC app or website.

Tickets can be booked 30 days in advance.

Passengers need to have confirmed tickets to be allowed to board the train.

Screening of all passengers will be done before boarding and only asymptomatic passengers will be allowed to board.

In case a passenger is deemed unfit to travel, full refund will be issued.

Four categories of differently-abled passengers and 11 categories of other passenger concessions are permitted for these trains.

Passengers will have to adhere to health and quarantine protocols as prescribed by the destination state/UT.

No linen, blankets, or curtains shall be provided in these trains.

The passengers must reach the station at least 90 minutes before the departure of the train, to allow time for thermal screening. Physical distancing will be observed both on the stations and on the trains.

No tatkal and premium tatkal booking shall be permitted in these trains.

Passengers are encouraged to bring their own food and water. However, provision of limited eatables and packaged drinking water shall be provided in some trains on payment.

The railways had stopped running its usual services from March 25 when the nationwide lockdown was imposed to combat the spread of COVID-19 pandemic. Earlier in the month, Railways had started some services under Shramik Express to ferry migrant population from May 1. The Railways had also started 15 special services connecting New Delhi with various cities across India.