All India Institute of Medical Science (AIIMS) has postponed its PG Entrance exam admit card release date. The admit card was expected to be released on May 20 but now will be released in the next few days.

The notification released informing the update said, “Due to unavoidable circumstance, the uploading of Admit card of Entrance Examination for admission to AIIMS PG courses for July 2020 session schedule for 20th May, 2020 will be done after few days.”

The notification said that the revised date will be notified shortly.

The exam is scheduled to be conducted on June 5. The exam was initially scheduled to be conducted on May 3rd but was postponed due to the COVID-19 lockdown. The result, if the exams are held on June 5, will be declared June 11.

The institute has recommended for candidates to visit the website aiimsexams.org as all important Notices/Corrigendum/Addendum/Updates etc. will be uploaded on the website.