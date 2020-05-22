Tamil Nadu Uniformed Service Recruitment Board (TNUSRB) officials, in preparation for the June 2020 Constable application process, have issued circular asking Superintendents of Police to ensure all potential candidates have access to internet connections or cyber cafes to go through the application process.

As per a report by Times of India, the board plans to issue a recruitment notification for constable recruitment in the month of June. The board is concerned about the problems that candidates might face to apply for the recruitment drive due to the closure of cyber cafes and public internet facilities.

The board in its circular, according to TOI, has asked district heads to reply to them as soon as possible. Officials have said to TOI that cyber cafes will remain open after the lockdown ends on May 31 and candidates should not have problems applying for the recruitment.

Apart from Constable recruitment, the Board is also expected to release SI recruitment notification in the month of June itself. The board will be providing extra time for the application taking into account the disruption that lockdown has caused.

Both the notifications are expected to be released in the last week of June. Generally, TNUSRB conducts application process separately for Constable and SI recruitment with little to no overlap of application timeline. The application process will be conducted at the official website, tnusrbonline.org.