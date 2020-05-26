After weeks of speculation, BSEB finally confirmed that the Bihar 10th board examination result will be declared today, May 26, according to Times of India.

The report adds that State Education Minister Krishna Nandan Verma, Additional Chief Secretary (Education) RK Mahajan, and BSEB Chairman Anand Kishor will jointly release the results at 12.30 pm but there will no press conference due to the pandemic.

Once the result is declared, it can be accessed at the official website biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in or bsebbihar.com and onlinebseb.in. The result will also be available on some third-party websites like indianresults.com.

The report adds that Verma said it was a big achievement for the board to declare the result in such a short span of time. Even though the result has been delayed due to the situation; however, Bihar board is ahead of other boards in declaring the result.

The 10th board exam result in 2019 was declared on April 6th. The pass percentage that year was 80.73%. Verma said that the pass percentage is expected to be similar compared to 2019.

The evaluation process for class 10th exam answer sheet had to be postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the resultant lockdown and thus the result is coming out late. Over 15 lakh students had appeared for the exam and are waiting for teh result to be declared. These students had appeared for the exam in the month of February.

The board had declared the 12th board exam result on March 24th and students have managed to score the pass percentage of 80.44%. The mark sheet for both the classes will be released in the month of August.