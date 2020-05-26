Bihar 10th Result declared; 80.59% passed; websites to check result down: Live Updates
The result was declared at 12.30 and can be accessed at multiple official and third-party websites.
BSEB has declared the Bihar 10th board examination result today, May 26, a while ago, The result was expected to come out at 12.30 pm and was declared exactly on that time. All the official websites to check the result are down at the moment but students are requested to be patient.
The result is available at the official website biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in or biharboardonline.com and onlinebseb.in. The result will also be available on some third-party websites like indianresults.com.
The pass percentage this year has been 80.59% which is a slight decrease of around 0.14 percent points compared to 2019. Himanshu Rai of Janta High School in Rohtas district came first in the merit list with 481 out of 500 marks and 96.2%, reports Times of India followed by Durgesh Kumar of SK High School in Samastipur with 96% (480 marks).
The 10th board exam result in 2019 was declared on April 6th. The pass percentage that year was 80.73%. According to reports, the board expects the pass percentage to be similar compared to 2019.
After weeks of speculation, BSEB finally confirmed on Monday that the Matric examination result will be declared today. Over 15 lakh students had appeared for the exam and are waiting for the result to be declared. These students had appeared for the exam in the month of February.
How to check the Bihar 10th board exam result:
- Visit the Official BSEB website.
- Click on the link to check the 10th result once it is declared.
- Enter the Roll Number and other details as required.
- The result will be displayed.
Live updates
13:21 pm: Himanshu Rai of Janta High School in Rohtas district topped the merit list with 481 out of 500 marks and 96.2%, reports Times of India. The second rank was bagged by Durgesh Kumar of SK High School in Samastipur with 96% (480 marks).
13:14 pm: The students have scored a pass percentage of 80.59%, reports NDTV. The official websites to check the results are still down.
13:01 pm: NDTV reports that the board has not released the 10th board exam result data including the pass percentage and toppers list.
12:48 pm: The result can also be accessed via Text Message or SMS. To check BSEB Matric Result 2020:
SMS - BSEB<space>ROLLNUMBER - Send it to 56263
12:37 pm: BSEB has declared the 10th board exam result, according to NDTV. The websites are down for now but students are requested to be patient.
12.20 pm: The result can be accessed at onlinebseb.in and biharboardonline.com.
12:18 pm: The result is expected to be declared in less than 15 minutes. Students should be ready with their roll numbers to check the result.
12:05 pm: With the release of the 10th result today, BSEB board will become the only board to have managed to conduct the board exam and release the result amidst the COVID-19 pandemic.
12:03 pm: The board has already informed that the marksheet for both the exams will be issued in the month of August.
11:53 am: The board has already declared the 12th or Intermediate exam result on March 24. The pass percentage for the 12th exam was 80.44%.
11:50 am: Verma, while announcing the date of the result on Monday, had said that it was a big achievement for the board to have been able to declare the result so quickly given the pandemic situation in the country. He added that even though the result has been delayed due to the situation; however, Bihar board is ahead of other boards in declaring the result.
11:48 am: According to reports, State Education Minister Krishna Nandan Verma, Additional Chief Secretary (Education) RK Mahajan, and BSEB Chairman Anand Kishor will jointly release the results at 12.30 pm but there will no press conference due to the pandemic.
11:44 am: Over 15 lakh students had appeared for the exam which was conducted in the month of February and now the result is expected to be released.
11:42 am: Several third-party website are expected to host the result including indiaresults.com.
11:41 am: The result will be available at the official websites including biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in. bsebbihar.com and onlinebseb.in.
11:37 am: Bihar School Examination Board is all set to declare the matriculation or 10th class examination result in few minutes. The result is expected to come out at 12.30, according to reports.