Telangana State EAMCET 2020 deadline for the application process has been extended until June 10, 2020. The deadline for other CET exams in the state conducted by TSCHE has already been extended until May 31 without any late fees due to the COVID-19 lockdown; however, the Council is giving a few extra days for EAMCET.

EAMCET is an entrance exam conducted for admissions to undergraduate programmes for Engineering, Agriculture & Medical (Pharmacy, Veterinary etcetera) provided in the state of Telangana.

Candidates who are interested in appearing for the EAMCET 2020 examination can apply for the same at the official website, eamcet.tsche.ac.in. Earlier the Council had released the revised dates for the various CETs and EAMCET is scheduled to be conducted from July 6 to July 9.

The Telangana State Engineering, Agriculture & Medical (Pharmacy, Veterinary etc.,) Common Entrance Test-2020 (TS EAMCET-2020) is being conducted by Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University Hyderabad on behalf of Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE).

How to apply for TS EACMET 2020 exam: