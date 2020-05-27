Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) has extended the June Term-End Examination form deadline once again. Now the deadline to submit the TEE form for June 2020 is June 15, according to NDTV.

The deadline to submit the June TEE form was May 31 earlier but now has been extended once again. All the form submission process will be conducted at the official website, ignou.ac.in.

This is the third time the open university has extended the submission deadline. The first deadline to submit the form was April 30 which was then extended until May 15.

The university is yet to release the formal schedule for the exam which will be released after evaluating the COVID-19 pandemic situation across the country.

The university conducts the term-end examination twice in a year, once in June and once in December. The submission of assignments and project report could also be done online for this Term-End due to the COVID-19 lockdown situation prevalent across the country.