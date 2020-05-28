Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) will activate the link for students to apply for scrutiny of their 10th class board exams from May 29th, according to the NDTV.

All the students who want to get their 10th board exam paper revalued can click on the relevant link at the official website, biharboardonline.com, and apply for the same.

Apart from the scrutiny process, BSEB is also expected to activate the link for students to receive a copy of their answer and OMR sheet.

The scrutiny of each paper will attract an amount of Rs. 70. All the students who think their marks are less than what they had expected in one or more subjects can take advantage of this facility to get the papers scrutinised.

Bihar School Examination Board or BSEB had declared the 10th exam result on May 26, 2020. The students had scored a pass percentage of 80.59% this year. Himanshu Rai of Janta High School in Rohtas district topped the merit list 96.2%. The second rank was bagged by Durgesh Kumar of SK High School in Samastipur with 96%.

Over 15 lakh candidates had appeared for the examination and the exams were conducted in the month of February. The evaluation process for the exam was delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the resultant lockdown.