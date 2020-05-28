Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSEB) will be declaring the remaining HSC and SSC result in the first half of June, according to Times of India. Once the result is declared, it will be available for candidates to check at the official website, gseb.org.

GSEB is yet to declare the HSC Arts and Commerce stream result. The board has already declared the Science stream result on May 17. Earlier reports had suggested that board will be declaring the HSC result in the month of May itself; however, the result dates seem to have been pushed for June.

The exams were conducted in the month of March; however, the evaluation process had to be put on hold due to the COVID-19 pandemic and lockdown. The GSEB had restarted the evaluation process for the HSC and SSC examination answer sheets in mid-April

In 2019, GSEB had declared the 12th Arts and Commerce stream result on May 25 and students had scored a pass percentage of 73.2%. Meanwhile, the 10th result came out on May 21 and the pass percentage for this class was 66.97%.