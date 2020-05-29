West Bengal Education Minister Pratha Chatterjee said that students might be attending schools on alternate days once the state-run schools reopen for the next session, reports Indian Express.

Half of the students will come to school on one day and the remaining half on the other day in the next session to maintain the physical distancing protocol.

The minister said that the state-run schools are scheduled to open on June 30. The schools will be asked to run on an ‘alternate model’ and strict physical distancing protocol will be asked to be followed in all the schools, according to the report.

The minister said that private schools will be given the freedom to follow the alternate day schedule or they can have their own schedule, but the report says that the minister would prefer the private schools also follow this protocol.

Since many schools are being used as a quarantine centre for people returning to the state, the opening of the schools has been postponed from June 10 to June 30. The reopening of the schools have also been postponed due to many schools suffering extensive damage due to Amphan cyclone.

The minister also clarified that the Madhyamik result will be declared as soon as possible. For the 12th class, result will be declared within a month’s time after finishing the pending exam. The exams are scheduled to be conducted from June 29 to July 6.