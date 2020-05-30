Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) has declared the 2020 class 5th, 8th, and 10th (Matriculation) examination result on Friday, May 29, 2020. All the students can check the result at the official website of the PSEB, pseb.ac.in, and also the India Results website, indiaresults.com, to check the result.

The details regarding the pass percentages were not released along with the result but are expected to be released in the near future. While announcing the result, State School Education Minister Vijay Inder Singla said that the result for the 12th class will be released soon, informs Times of India.

Here are the direct links to check the PSEB 2020 result:

The exam results were delayed due to the COVID-19 lockdown. Singla informed that the date sheet for the open school, golden chance, improvement, and additional subject examination will be uploaded soon at the official website.

The minister also assured that the above-mentioned examinations will be conducted following all the COVID-19 precautions. The exams will only be conducted once the situation allows.