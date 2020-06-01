National Testing Agency (NTA) has once again extended the application deadline for the 2020 June UGC NET and CSIR NET exam, JNUEE 2020 exam, ICAR 2020 exam, IGNOU Ph.D, and OPENMAT (MBA) according to Times of India. Now the application deadline to participate in all these exams will be June 15, 2020.

Amidst the COVID-19 pandemic and lockdown, the application deadlines for these exams have been extended multiple times already. The dates for all these exams have been postponed and new dates will be revealed in the future.

The exam dates for UGC NET and CSIR NET is expected to announced in the month of May; however, it has not been announced yet.

All the exams have been postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the resultant lockdown. The relaxation of lockdown guidelines will begin from next week; however, education institutions are still not allowed to function according to the new guidelines.

As a precautionary measure against Coronavirus, candidates should apply for these exams from their personal computers or mobile phones. If visiting a cyber cafe or doing it from a public computer is the only way to apply, then precautions for sanitising one’s hands before and after the usage of the computer and maintaining a social distance to protect from Coronavirus should be followed.