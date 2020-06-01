The Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE) has announced the revised timetable for their board exams for the remaining subjects for Class 12 and Class 10 on its official website, rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in.

The exams for Class 12 students will begin from July 18 and end on June 30. The remaining Class 10 examinations will be held between June 27 and June 30. The postponement was due to the coronavirus lockdown throughout India.

Here is the direct link to check the RBSE board exam timetable.

The exams for both Class 12 and Class 10 will be held between 8.30 am to 12.45 pm. This year 11,79,830 candidates have registered for the RBSE Class 12 exam, according to NDTV. Mathematics will start off the RBSE Class 12 exams on June 18 and it will end with Psychology on June 30.

The Class 10 examinations will start with vocational papers such as Information Technology, and Electronics and Hardware on June 27. Mathematics is scheduled to be the final exam for Class 10 students and will be held on June 30.

How to access Rajasthan Board exam revised timetable:

Visit the Rajasthan Education Board official website. On the right panel, click on “Time Table: Main Exam-2020 (Revised for Rest Exam“ The timetable will be available for reference.

The exams for Class 12 students were scheduled to be held till April 3 but had to be postponed as the Government of India enforced a countrywide lockdown to prevent the spread of COVID-19. The Class 10 board exams had already begun on March 12 and were scheduled to finish on March 24. As many as 8,65,895 students appeared for RBSE Class 10 exams this year, also according to the NDTV report.

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot had asked all exam centres to be equipped with enough masks and sanitisers for all the students and teachers. Moreover, stress was laid on proper physical distancing protocols at the exam centres to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

Suggestions for increasing the number of examination centres were also discussed. Gehlot suggested sanitising all the schools which are being used as quarantine centres before the exam.