Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE) has almost finished the evaluation process for the class 10th board examination, according to Times of India. The result is expected to come out in the third or fourth week of June, the report adds.

It should be noted that there has been no official word regarding the result date and students are advised to keep checking reliable sources for latest updates regarding the result. Once the result is declared, it will be available at the official website, mpbse.nic.in.

MPBSE had conducted examination for some subjects for class 10th in the month of March and the remaining subjects were postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the lockdown. Later, the state government decided to cancel the examination for the remaining subjects and evaluate based on the subjects already conducted.

For the remaining exam for the class 12th, the board will conduct the exam from June 9 to June 16. The timetable for the same was released on May 21.

The board will take proper COVID-19 precautions to make sure that students are safe during the exam. Parents have been asked to send children for exam only if they are fit and do not show any symptoms of COVID-19. The students should use mask while appearing for the exam and should follow the physical distancing protocol.