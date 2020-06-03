Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) is all set to declare the 10th and 12th board examination result on June 27, 2020, according to Times of India. The report from TOI does not quote any board official but says it is a definitive date of the result. Once the result is declared, students can check the result at the official website, upresults.nic.in.

Last week it was reported that the board has completed 97% of the evaluation work and is in the process of entering the post-evaluation phase. More than 56 lakh students have appeared for the board exam from 10th and 12th class this year.

The board on Tuesday had decided to conduct the 12th practical exams for students who could not appear due to the COVID-19 lockdown on June 9 and June 10. Board has asked such students to contact their DIOS for further information.

In 2019, the board had declared the board exam results on April 27th. The class 10th students had achieved a pass percentage of 80.7% whereas the 12th students managed 70.2%.

This year the evaluation process saw major disruption due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the resultant lockdown. The evaluation process was started in early May in green and orange zones but was delayed in red zones.