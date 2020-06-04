Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC) has declared the 8th class result today at around 2.00 pm, reports Times of India. However, the result can only be accessed by the school principal or headmaster who will be distributing the result.

The result is available for the school authorities to check at the official website, jacresults.com or jac.jharkhand,gov.in where they can download the result soft copy and relay it to the students.

This year more than 5 lakh students had participated in the 8th class examination which was conducted in the month of January, adds the report. Students and their parents are suggested to contact their schools to get the result details.

The Council had declared the 9th class result earlier in the week and at that time it was informed that the 8th class result will be available in the next few days. Class 9th students had scored a pass percentage of 97.4%.