Assam Higher Secondary Education Council (AHSEC) announced it will declare the Class 12 state board examination results between June 20 and 25. The results will be available on AHSEC’s official website - ahsec.nic.in and around another 15 websites, reported the Times of India.

Official AHSEC sources told that a proposal has been sent to the Assam government explaining that the board is ready to declare the results between June 20 and 25. According to TOI, the sources also said that an official announcement on the date of the results is soon expected from state education minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.

One senior official of AHSEC on Thursday said, “a proposal has been given from AHSEC to the government that the board is ready to declare the results between June 20-25. The board is waiting for a green signal from the government.”

In 2019, the Class 12 state board exam results were declared on May 25. Although AHSEC officials wanted to announce the results earlier this year, there was a delay in the evaluation of the answer sheets due to the India-wide coronavirus lockdown. This has also delayed the declaration of the Class 12 board results. Around 2,34,000 candidates from 772 centres appeared for the Class 12 state board exams this year.

In April the AHSEC had allowed all Class 11 students studying in all its affiliated institutions to be promoted to Class 12 without giving their final exams. These exams were scheduled to begin from March 25. But the board had to scrap its plans to conduct the exams due to the prolonged lockdown.

The Board of Secondary Education, Assam (SEBA) has already declared that it will announce the results of all Class 10 state board exams on June 6 at 9:00 am.