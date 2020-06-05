Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE) will release admit card for the 12th board exam for the remaining subjects today, June 5. All the students who are scheduled to appear for the exam can download the admit card from the official website, mpbse.nic.in.

The board will conduct the exam for the remaining subjects from June 9 to June 16. The exams were scheduled to be conducted in the month of March but were postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the resultant lockdown.

The board has allowed students who have moved to a different district due to the COVID-19 lockdown to appear from the district they are residing currently. The application for the same is available on the website.

The board will take proper COVID-19 precautions to make sure that students are safe during the exam. Parents have been asked to send children for exam only if they are fit and do not show any symptoms of COVID-19. The students should use mask while appearing for the exam and should follow the physical distancing protocol.

Here is the detailed timetable for the MP Board 12th exam: