Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has issued a revised 2020 calendar today, June 5. The Commission will resume its examination in the month of August with Combined Geo-Scientist (Main) Examination, 2020 on August 9 and Engineering Services (Main) Examination, 2020 on August 9.

The prominent update in the revised calendar is the preliminary examination for the Civil Services 2020 which is scheduled now for October 4. Along with the Civil Services preliminary exam, Indian Forest Service (Preliminary) Examination will also be conducted.

In a separate notification regarding Civil Services 2019 personality test, the Commission said that it will ‘resume personality tests for the remaining candidates of Civil Services Examination 2019 from 20 July, 2020. Candidates will be informed individually”. Recruitment test for remaining exams will be notified later.

With regard to the competitive exams, Combined Medical Services Examination, 2020 exam will be conducted on October 22 and the application process will be conducted from July 22 to August 11.

The main examination for the Civil Services and Indian Forest Services has been pushed for January 2021. Candidates can access the detailed calendar on the official UPSC website, upsc.gov.in.

Here is the direct link to access the UPSC 2020-21 revised calendar.