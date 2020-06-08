Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) will be conducting the preliminary exam for the recruitment of probationary officer (PO) in the month of October, reports NDTV.

The exam will be conducted on October 3, October 4 and October 10 and the official notification for the same will be released soon, adds the report.

The IBPS clerk examination will be held on December 12, December 13, and December 19. The IBPS SO will be conducted on December 26 and December 27.

IBPS has not delayed the examination calendar this year as these exams are usually conducted from October to December, reports NDTV. IBPS did delay the release of the result for previous examinations due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the resultant lockdown.

IBPS is an autonomous body set up for process of assessment and selection of personnel for various public sector banks, SBI, RBI, NABARD, SIDBI, and a few cooperative banks, LIC and insurance companies.

All candidates are suggested to keep checking the official IBPS website, ibps.in, for latest updates regarding the calendar and examination details