Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrashekhar Rao announced today that the SSC or 10th class examination in the state has been cancelled. All students will be promoted to the next class without any examination, said the CM.

The new development came after a meeting in which it was pointed out that it would not be possible to conduct the exam without the risk of exposing the students to the COVID-19 virus, according to reports.

On Sunday the state government had announced that the SSC exams scheduled to be conducted from June 8 to July 5 will be postponed and new dates will be announced after consultation with all the stakeholders.

Telangana State Board of Secondary Education (TSBSE) was all set to conduct the exams from June 8 after the Hyderabad High Court gave the government the permission to conduct the exam with all the safety precautions and a gap of at least two days between each exam.

Only two exams could be conducted in the month of March and the remaining eight exams had to be cancelled due to the COVID–19 pandemic and the resultant lockdown. The details the decision is expected to be released in the near future.

The state has registered a total number of 3650 COVID-19 cases and 137 deaths. The number of cases have shown an upward trend over the past few days in the state. The total number of cases in the country crossed the 2.56 lakh figure on Sunday with more than 7200 deaths.