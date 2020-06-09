Gujarat 10th result: GSEB declares SSC result: Live Updates
The result was to be available at 8.00 am but was declared a few hours before the schedule on gseb.org.
Gujarat Secondary And Higher Secondary Education Board or GSEB has declared the 2020 SSC or 10th board examination result at around 7.00 am today. All the students who had participated in the SSC exam in the state can check the result on the official website, gseb.org.
The examination for the 10th class was conducted in the month of March in which more than 10 lakh students had appeared. The examination result has been delayed this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the lockdown to curb its spread which delayed the evaluation process.
The board had declared the SSC result in 2019 on May 21. The students had managed a pass percentage of 66.97% in 2019. The board has already declared the HSC Science stream result on May 17. The result for the Arts and Commerce stream is expected to come out in the first half of June month.
How to check GSEB 10th/SSC result:
- Visit the GSEB official website.
- Select the relevant group and enter the six-digit seat number and click on ‘Go’.
- The result will be displayed which can be printed out if required.
Live updates
8.11 am: The result link has been activated but the official GSEB website has been slow. Students are requested to be patient and check after some time if the website is giving troubles now.
7.08 am: Both NDTV and Times of India have reported the result is out. The result booklet has not been updated yet on the website.
7.07 am: GSEB has declared the SSC result, according to several reports. The students can now check the result on the official website, gseb.org.
7.02 am: The result is expected now in less than an hour’s time.
6:52 am: GSEB has the propensity to announce the result a few minutes before 8.00 am. Officially, the result is supposed to be announced at 8.00 am.
6:51 am: The HSC Science stream result was declared on May 17; however, the Arts and Commerce stream results are yet to be announced. They are expected to be declared before June 15, according to reports.
6:50 am: In 2019, the result was declared on May 21. The pass percentage that year stood at 66.97%.
6:48 am: More than 10 lakh students have appeared for the exam which was conducted in the month of March. The evaluation process was delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic and lockdown.
6.47 am: The result will be hosted at GSEB’s official website, gseb.org where students can feed their roll number to get the result once it is declared.
6.45 am: Students who had appeared for the exam should be ready with their roll numbers to check the result.
6.44 am: GSEB is all set to declare the 10th or SSC exam results for 2020 at 8.00 am.